Fajitas in Midlothian

Go
Midlothian restaurants
Toast

Midlothian restaurants that serve fajitas

Toast New American Gastropub - Midlothian image

 

Toast, New American Gastropub in Midlothian

3730 Winterfield Road, Midlothian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
APP: Steak Fajita Tacos *gf$10.00
grilled sirloin on corn tortillas with purple cabbage, fajita veggies and guacamole
Steak and Shrimp Fajitas *gf$21.00
marinated and grilled sirloin, grilled shrimp, fajita veggies, mexi rice, black beans, guacamole and corn tortillas
More about Toast, New American Gastropub in Midlothian
Banner pic

 

Wong's Tacos - Midlothian

1106 Winterfield Crossing Drive, Midlothian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Black Pepper Chicken Fajita$16.90
Roasted Chicken, Kung Pao Sauce, Green Cabbage, Yellow Onion, Carrot, Miyagi Mix, Spicy Cilantro Crema, served with Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Mixed Cheese, Pinto Beans, Flour Tortillas
More about Wong's Tacos - Midlothian

Map

Map

