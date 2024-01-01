Fajitas in Midlothian
Midlothian restaurants that serve fajitas
Toast, New American Gastropub in Midlothian
Toast, New American Gastropub in Midlothian
3730 Winterfield Road, Midlothian
|APP: Steak Fajita Tacos *gf
|$10.00
grilled sirloin on corn tortillas with purple cabbage, fajita veggies and guacamole
|Steak and Shrimp Fajitas *gf
|$21.00
marinated and grilled sirloin, grilled shrimp, fajita veggies, mexi rice, black beans, guacamole and corn tortillas
Wong's Tacos - Midlothian
Wong's Tacos - Midlothian
1106 Winterfield Crossing Drive, Midlothian
|Black Pepper Chicken Fajita
|$16.90
Roasted Chicken, Kung Pao Sauce, Green Cabbage, Yellow Onion, Carrot, Miyagi Mix, Spicy Cilantro Crema, served with Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Mixed Cheese, Pinto Beans, Flour Tortillas