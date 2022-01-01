Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Midlothian

Go
Midlothian restaurants
Toast

Midlothian restaurants that serve fish tacos

Wood and Iron Midlothian image

 

Wood and Iron Midlothian

11400 W Huguenot Rd Suite 109B, Midlothian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Baja Fish Tacos (Dinner)$14.98
Grilled Baja Fish Tacos (Dinner)$14.98
Fried Baja Fish Taco (Lunch)$10.98
More about Wood and Iron Midlothian
The Hard Shell image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Hard Shell

11400 W Huguenot Rd, Midlothian

Avg 4.3 (1100 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$18.95
fried grouper, pickled red cabbage, pineapple salsa, jalapeno, cilantro, chipotle aioli
More about The Hard Shell
Wild Ginger image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Wild Ginger

3734 Winterfield Rd, Midlothian

Avg 4.7 (2145 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Malay-Twisted Crispy Fish Tacos$14.00
More about Wild Ginger

Browse other tasty dishes in Midlothian

Greek Salad

Quesadillas

Calamari

Pesto Paninis

Fried Chicken Salad

Carrot Cake

Fettuccine Alfredo

Italian Subs

Map

More near Midlothian to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Henrico

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Glen Allen

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Mechanicsville

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Chesterfield

No reviews yet

Hopewell

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Powhatan

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Colonial Heights

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (96 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (822 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1563 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston