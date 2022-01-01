Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Midlothian

Go
Midlothian restaurants
Toast

Midlothian restaurants that serve french toast

Charred image

 

Charred

13451 Hull Street Road, Midlothian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids French Toast Sticks$6.25
French Toast$14.00
More about Charred
French Toast Sticks image

 

The Boathouse

4602 Millridge Parkway, Midlothian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Toast Sticks$8.00
Served with choice of side
More about The Boathouse
The Desserterie image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

The Desserterie

6161 Harbourside Centre Loop, Midlothian

Avg 4.4 (525 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast$10.99
More about The Desserterie
Toast New American Gastropub - Midlothian image

 

Toast New American Gastropub - Midlothian

3730 Winterfield Road, Midlothian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Toast$10.95
3 pieces with crème anglaise and powdered sugar
-add bacon, ham, turkey sausage,
or VA saugage +2.50
-add mixed berry compote +1
FRENCH TOAST$7.00
More about Toast New American Gastropub - Midlothian
The Shaved Duck Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

The Shaved Duck Restaurant

15408 Westchester Commons Way, Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (859 reviews)
Takeout
Bananas Foster French Toast$15.00
caramelized bananas, syrup
More about The Shaved Duck Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Midlothian

Sliders

Taco Salad

Stromboli

Spinach Pizza

French Fries

Crispy Tacos

Chicken Marsala

Sweet Potato Fries

Map

More near Midlothian to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Henrico

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Glen Allen

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Mechanicsville

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Chesterfield

No reviews yet

Hopewell

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Powhatan

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Colonial Heights

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (96 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (822 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1563 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston