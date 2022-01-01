Fried rice in Midlothian
Midlothian restaurants that serve fried rice
NAPA Kitchen and Wine
15825 WC Main Street, Midlothian
|Aloha Shrimp Fried Rice
|$15.00
Wok fried rice / carrots / scallions / pineapple / sweet soy / ginger / GF DF VO
Wild Ginger
3734 Winterfield Rd, Midlothian
|Side Fried Rice
|$4.00
|Wild Ginger Fried Rice
|$13.00
Cashews, egg, red peppers, mushrooms, raisins, pineapple, scallions,
and edamame, served in a wok
|Malay Fried Rice
|$13.00
Traditional Malaysian fried rice, with mushrooms, red pepper,
edamame, onion, scallions, sambal, and egg
Tazza Kitchen
1244 Alverser Plaza, Midlothian
|Side Fried Green Rice
|$4.00
red bell pepper, scallion, celery (gf)