Fried rice in Midlothian

Midlothian restaurants
Midlothian restaurants that serve fried rice

Banner pic

 

NAPA Kitchen and Wine

15825 WC Main Street, Midlothian

No reviews yet
Takeout
Aloha Shrimp Fried Rice$15.00
Wok fried rice / carrots / scallions / pineapple / sweet soy / ginger / GF DF VO
More about NAPA Kitchen and Wine
Wild Ginger image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Wild Ginger

3734 Winterfield Rd, Midlothian

Avg 4.7 (2145 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Fried Rice$4.00
Wild Ginger Fried Rice$13.00
Cashews, egg, red peppers, mushrooms, raisins, pineapple, scallions,
and edamame, served in a wok
Malay Fried Rice$13.00
Traditional Malaysian fried rice, with mushrooms, red pepper,
edamame, onion, scallions, sambal, and egg
More about Wild Ginger
Tazza Kitchen image

 

Tazza Kitchen

1244 Alverser Plaza, Midlothian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Fried Green Rice$4.00
red bell pepper, scallion, celery (gf)
More about Tazza Kitchen

