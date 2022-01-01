Goat cheese salad in Midlothian
Midlothian restaurants that serve goat cheese salad
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Flyin' Pig
13560 Waterford Place, Midlothian
|WH - Pecan and Goat Cheese Salad
|$14.98
Fresh Mixed Greens, Candied Pecans, Goat Cheese, Dried Cranberries, Balsamic Dressing served with choice of Protein
|1/2 - Pecan and Goat Cheese Salad
|$10.98
Fresh Mixed Greens, Candied Pecans, Goat Cheese, Dried Cranberries, Balsamic Dressing served with choice of Protein
Wood and Iron Midlothian
11400 W Huguenot Rd Suite 109B, Midlothian
|1/2 Candied Pecan and Goat Cheese Salad
|$9.98
FRENCH FRIES
The Shaved Duck Restaurant
15408 Westchester Commons Way, Midlothian
|Citrus Goat Cheese Salad
|$13.00
baby romaine, red & white endive, blood orange, fried shallot, citrus goat cheese, pomegranate vinaigrette
Tazza Kitchen
1244 Alverser Plaza, Midlothian
|Goat Cheese & Arugula Salad
|$8.50
roasted tomato, butter roasted pecans, roasted garlic vinaigrette (gf)