Grits in Midlothian

Midlothian restaurants
Midlothian restaurants that serve grits

NAPA Kitchen and Wine

15825 WC Main Street, Midlothian

Shrimp + Grits$16.00
Tasso ham / onion / local grits / parmesan / chives / farmer’s egg / GF
Charred

13451 Hull Street Road, Midlothian

Pimento Grit Cake$4.00
Shrimp & Grits$19.00
Small Grits$3.00
The Boathouse

4602 Millridge Parkway, Midlothian

Shrimp & Grits$30.00
Surry sausage, cherry tomato, cajun cream, Byrd Mill cheddar grits (gf)
FRENCH FRIES

The Shaved Duck Restaurant

15408 Westchester Commons Way, Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (859 reviews)
Shrimp and Grits$22.00
mascarpone grits, Tasso ham, onion, peppers, tomato pan sauce, fried egg
