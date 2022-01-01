Grits in Midlothian
Midlothian restaurants that serve grits
NAPA Kitchen and Wine
15825 WC Main Street, Midlothian
|Shrimp + Grits
|$16.00
Tasso ham / onion / local grits / parmesan / chives / farmer’s egg / GF
Charred
13451 Hull Street Road, Midlothian
|Pimento Grit Cake
|$4.00
|Shrimp & Grits
|$19.00
|Small Grits
|$3.00
The Boathouse
4602 Millridge Parkway, Midlothian
|Shrimp & Grits
|$30.00
Surry sausage, cherry tomato, cajun cream, Byrd Mill cheddar grits (gf)