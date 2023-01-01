Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gyro sandwiches in Midlothian

Go
Midlothian restaurants
Toast

Midlothian restaurants that serve gyro sandwiches

Item pic

PIZZA

Sergio's Pizzeria

4824 Market Square Ln, Midlothian

Avg 4.7 (916 reviews)
Takeout
Gyro Sandwich
More about Sergio's Pizzeria
Brooklyn Pizza Authority image

PIZZA

Brooklyn Pizza Authority

10613 Hull Street Road, Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (101 reviews)
Takeout
Gyro Sandwich$10.00
More about Brooklyn Pizza Authority

Browse other tasty dishes in Midlothian

Shrimp Tempura

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Brisket

Lobster Rolls

Egg Rolls

Avocado Toast

Mac And Cheese

Sliders

Map

More near Midlothian to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)

Henrico

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Glen Allen

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Chesterfield

No reviews yet

Mechanicsville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Colonial Heights

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Powhatan

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Hopewell

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.6 (35 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (804 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (598 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (134 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2015 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (433 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (622 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston