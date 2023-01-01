Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Gyro sandwiches in
Midlothian
/
Midlothian
/
Gyro Sandwiches
Midlothian restaurants that serve gyro sandwiches
PIZZA
Sergio's Pizzeria
4824 Market Square Ln, Midlothian
Avg 4.7
(916 reviews)
Gyro Sandwich
More about Sergio's Pizzeria
PIZZA
Brooklyn Pizza Authority
10613 Hull Street Road, Midlothian
Avg 4.5
(101 reviews)
Gyro Sandwich
$10.00
More about Brooklyn Pizza Authority
Browse other tasty dishes in Midlothian
Shrimp Tempura
Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches
Brisket
Lobster Rolls
Egg Rolls
Avocado Toast
Mac And Cheese
Sliders
More near Midlothian to explore
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(284 restaurants)
Henrico
Avg 4.4
(73 restaurants)
Glen Allen
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Chesterfield
No reviews yet
Mechanicsville
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Ashland
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Colonial Heights
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Powhatan
Avg 5
(5 restaurants)
Hopewell
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(284 restaurants)
Charlottesville
Avg 4.3
(118 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(5 restaurants)
Lynchburg
Avg 4.6
(35 restaurants)
Harrisonburg
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(804 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(968 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(598 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(134 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2015 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(433 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(622 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston