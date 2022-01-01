Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hibachi steaks in Midlothian

Midlothian restaurants
Midlothian restaurants that serve hibachi steaks

Item pic

 

NAPA Kitchen and Wine

15825 WC Main Street, Midlothian

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hibachi Steak Fried Rice$25.00
Wok fried rice / flat iron steak / carrots / scallions / egg / sweet soy / ginger / yum yum / VO
More about NAPA Kitchen and Wine
Item pic

 

**FUSION HIBACHI** - ROUN TREY

3800 Graythorne Drive, Midlothian

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHILDS STEAK HIBACHI$7.00
CHILDS SIZE PORTION OF STEAK HIBACHI. OPTIONS AVAILABLE
Steak Hibachi$12.00
Hibachi Steak Served With Your Choice Of Fried Rice Or White Rice. Each Order Comes With Spring Roll,, Yum Yum, Soy Sauce & Duck Sauce.
More about **FUSION HIBACHI** - ROUN TREY

