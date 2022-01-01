Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kale salad in Midlothian

Midlothian restaurants
Toast

Midlothian restaurants that serve kale salad

Charred image

 

Charred

13451 Hull Street Road, Midlothian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kale Salad$10.00
Toasted pine nuts - parmesan reggiano cheese - roasted cherry tomato - pickled garlic - lemon vinaigrette
More about Charred
Fire & Hops image

 

Fire & Hops

1 N. Belmont Ave, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Strawberry Kale Salad$8.95
More about Fire & Hops
Tazza Kitchen image

 

Tazza Kitchen

1244 Alverser Plaza, Midlothian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kale & Chilies Salad$8.00
toasted pine nuts, lemon vinaigrette, chili pequin, grana padano (gf)
More about Tazza Kitchen

