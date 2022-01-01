Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in Midlothian

Midlothian restaurants
Midlothian restaurants that serve mussels

Item pic

 

NAPA Kitchen and Wine

15825 WC Main Street, Midlothian

No reviews yet
Takeout
Green Curry Mussels$15.00
Spicy Thai curry / toasted ciabatta / tomatoes / GFO DF
More about NAPA Kitchen and Wine
Item pic

PIZZA

Sergio's Pizzeria

4824 Market Square Ln, Midlothian

Avg 4.7 (916 reviews)
Takeout
Mediterranean Mussels$12.50
More about Sergio's Pizzeria
Item pic

 

The Boathouse

4602 Millridge Parkway, Midlothian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Mussels$14.00
calabrian chiles, cherry tomato, garlic, white wine, parsley, grilled ciabatta bread
More about The Boathouse
The Hard Shell image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Hard Shell

11400 W Huguenot Rd, Midlothian

Avg 4.3 (1100 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Mussels$11.95
white wine herb lemon garlic butter, bacon, toasted bread
More about The Hard Shell
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Wild Ginger

3734 Winterfield Rd, Midlothian

Avg 4.7 (2145 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Mussels$11.00
Prince Edward Isle mussels in a curry sauce with coconut milk,
lemongrass, basil, tomato and lime
More about Wild Ginger

