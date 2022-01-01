Mussels in Midlothian
Midlothian restaurants that serve mussels
NAPA Kitchen and Wine
15825 WC Main Street, Midlothian
|Green Curry Mussels
|$15.00
Spicy Thai curry / toasted ciabatta / tomatoes / GFO DF
PIZZA
Sergio's Pizzeria
4824 Market Square Ln, Midlothian
|Mediterranean Mussels
|$12.50
The Boathouse
4602 Millridge Parkway, Midlothian
|Spicy Mussels
|$14.00
calabrian chiles, cherry tomato, garlic, white wine, parsley, grilled ciabatta bread
The Hard Shell
11400 W Huguenot Rd, Midlothian
|Roasted Mussels
|$11.95
white wine herb lemon garlic butter, bacon, toasted bread