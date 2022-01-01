Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pupusa in Midlothian

Midlothian restaurants
Toast

Midlothian restaurants that serve pupusa

Banner pic

 

Sabor Azteca

13208 Midlothian Turnpike, Midlothian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pupusas$2.00
More about Sabor Azteca
Cocina Calle image

 

Cocina Calle

12309 Duck River Road, Midlothian

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pupusa$5.00
Our fried griddle cake made of masa flour filled with meat, with or without cheese stuffed inside. Please only select 1 pupusa at a time then select hot, medium or mild salsa.
More about Cocina Calle

