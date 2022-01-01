Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pupusa in
Midlothian
/
Midlothian
/
Pupusa
Midlothian restaurants that serve pupusa
Sabor Azteca
13208 Midlothian Turnpike, Midlothian
No reviews yet
Pupusas
$2.00
More about Sabor Azteca
Cocina Calle
12309 Duck River Road, Midlothian
No reviews yet
Pupusa
$5.00
Our fried griddle cake made of masa flour filled with meat, with or without cheese stuffed inside. Please only select 1 pupusa at a time then select hot, medium or mild salsa.
More about Cocina Calle
