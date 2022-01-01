Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Midlothian

Midlothian restaurants
Toast

Midlothian restaurants that serve reuben

Toast New American Gastropub - Midlothian image

 

Toast New American Gastropub - Midlothian

3730 Winterfield Road, Midlothian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
The Cuban Reuben *GFO$16.95
pulled pork, ham, swiss, pickles, corned beef, vinegar slaw, smoked mustard, 1000 island, rye
Salmon Reuben *GFO$13.95
pastrami seasoned salmon, swiss, grilled cabbage, 1000 island, rye
Salmon Reuben *GFO$13.95
pastrami seasoned salmon filet bites, swiss, grilled cabbage, 1000 island, rye
More about Toast New American Gastropub - Midlothian
Vinny's Italian Grill Midlothian image

PIZZA • GRILL

Vinny's Italian Grill Midlothian

6737 Lake Harbour Dr, Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (637 reviews)
Takeout
NEW YORK REUBEN$9.49
Pastrami, sauerkraut and American white cheese, topped with Thousand Island dressing and grilled on rye bread
More about Vinny's Italian Grill Midlothian

