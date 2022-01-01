Salmon in Midlothian
Midlothian restaurants that serve salmon
The Boathouse
4602 Millridge Parkway, Midlothian
|Salmon with Risotto
|$26.00
pan roasted salmon, butternut squash risotto, ricotta, sage, brussels sprouts
FRENCH FRIES
The Shaved Duck Restaurant
15408 Westchester Commons Way, Midlothian
|Pan-Seared Salmon
|$27.00
parsnip purée, roasted root vegetables, pistachios, frisée, cider-Dijon dressing
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Hard Shell
11400 W Huguenot Rd, Midlothian
|Seared Salmon
|$22.95
roasted potatoes, asparagus, lemon butter