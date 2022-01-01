Salmon in Midlothian

Go
Midlothian restaurants
Toast

Midlothian restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

The Boathouse

4602 Millridge Parkway, Midlothian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon with Risotto$26.00
pan roasted salmon, butternut squash risotto, ricotta, sage, brussels sprouts
More about The Boathouse
Pan-Seared Salmon image

FRENCH FRIES

The Shaved Duck Restaurant

15408 Westchester Commons Way, Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (859 reviews)
Takeout
Pan-Seared Salmon$27.00
parsnip purée, roasted root vegetables, pistachios, frisée, cider-Dijon dressing
More about The Shaved Duck Restaurant
The Hard Shell image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Hard Shell

11400 W Huguenot Rd, Midlothian

Avg 4.3 (1100 reviews)
Takeout
Seared Salmon$22.95
roasted potatoes, asparagus, lemon butter
More about The Hard Shell
Wild Ginger image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Wild Ginger

3734 Winterfield Rd, Midlothian

Avg 4.7 (2145 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon$6.00
More about Wild Ginger

Browse other tasty dishes in Midlothian

Calamari

Cake

Margherita Pizza

Fish And Chips

Crab Cake Sandwiches

Cheese Pizza

Crispy Chicken

Arugula Salad

Map

More near Midlothian to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Henrico

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Glen Allen

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Mechanicsville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Chesterfield

No reviews yet

Powhatan

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Colonial Heights

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Hopewell

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston