Scallops in Midlothian
Midlothian restaurants that serve scallops
Charred
13451 Hull Street Road, Midlothian
|Seared Sea Scallops
|$36.00
butternut squash puree, braised collard greens, black garlic butter and lemon
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Hard Shell
11400 W Huguenot Rd, Midlothian
|Grilled Scallops (5)
|$28.95
|Shrimp & Scallops
|$28.95
orange sticky rice, sautéed vegetables, soy ginger butter
|Scallop App
|$16.95
dates, lardons, sage brown butter
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Wild Ginger
3734 Winterfield Rd, Midlothian
|App Sesame Scallops
|$15.00
Herb-seared, served on fried wonton skin, lobster cream, sesame-truffle yaki sauce, seaweed and tobiko
|Bacon Wrapped Scallops App
|$14.00
Scallops wrapped in bacon and served in a bed of arugula tossed with green apples, olive oil and a balsamic vinaigrette
|Scallop
|$6.50
Tazza Kitchen
1244 Alverser Plaza, Midlothian
|Scallops
|$22.50
lemon risotto, grana padano, fresh herbs (gf)