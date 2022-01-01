Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Midlothian

Midlothian restaurants
Midlothian restaurants that serve scallops

Charred image

 

Charred

13451 Hull Street Road, Midlothian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Seared Sea Scallops$36.00
butternut squash puree, braised collard greens, black garlic butter and lemon
The Hard Shell image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Hard Shell

11400 W Huguenot Rd, Midlothian

Avg 4.3 (1100 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Scallops (5)$28.95
Shrimp & Scallops$28.95
orange sticky rice, sautéed vegetables, soy ginger butter
Scallop App$16.95
dates, lardons, sage brown butter
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Wild Ginger

3734 Winterfield Rd, Midlothian

Avg 4.7 (2145 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
App Sesame Scallops$15.00
Herb-seared, served on fried wonton skin, lobster cream, sesame-truffle yaki sauce, seaweed and tobiko
Bacon Wrapped Scallops App$14.00
Scallops wrapped in bacon and served in a bed of arugula tossed with green apples, olive oil and a balsamic vinaigrette
Scallop$6.50
Tazza Kitchen image

 

Tazza Kitchen

1244 Alverser Plaza, Midlothian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Scallops$22.50
lemon risotto, grana padano, fresh herbs (gf)
