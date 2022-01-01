Short ribs in Midlothian
Midlothian restaurants that serve short ribs
More about NAPA Kitchen and Wine
NAPA Kitchen and Wine
15825 WC Main Street, Midlothian
|Short Rib Gnocchi
|$20.00
Potato gnocchi / house braised beef / parmesan
More about The Shaved Duck Restaurant
FRENCH FRIES
The Shaved Duck Restaurant
15408 Westchester Commons Way, Midlothian
|Braised Short Rib Pasta
|$27.00
house pasta, leek cream sauce,
garlic ricotta
More about Tazza Kitchen
Tazza Kitchen
1244 Alverser Plaza, Midlothian
|Beef Short Rib Tacos
|$11.50
wood oven braised beef, tomatillo chipotle salsa, queso fresco, cilantro lime onion slaw (gf)
|Taco Kit - Beef Short Rib