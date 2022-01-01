Shrimp tacos in Midlothian
Midlothian restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Flyin' Pig
13560 Waterford Place, Midlothian
|Fried Honey Sriracha Shrimp Tacos (2)
|$14.98
Fried Shrimp, Honey Sriracha Sauce, Cabbage, Pico De Gallo, Baja White Sauce, Cheddar/Jack Cheese, one side
|Grilled Honey Sriracha Shrimp Tacos (2)
|$14.98
Grilled Shrimp, Honey Sriracha Sauce, Cabbage, Pico De Gallo, Baja White Sauce, Cheddar/Jack Cheese, one side
The Boathouse
4602 Millridge Parkway, Midlothian
|Dynamite Shrimp Tacos
|$16.50
crispy fried shrimp, flour tortillas, pineapple salsa, avocado, dynamite sauce
Toast New American Gastropub - Midlothian
3730 Winterfield Road, Midlothian
|Shrimp Tacos *GF
|$15.95
grilled marinated shrimp, mango salsa, cabbage, pickled red onion, corn tortillas, fiesta rice & beans
Tazza Kitchen
1244 Alverser Plaza, Midlothian
|Shrimp Tacos
|$12.50
romesco, pickled red onion, charred pineapple, crema, cilantro (gf)