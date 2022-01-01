Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Midlothian

Go
Midlothian restaurants
Toast

Midlothian restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Flyin' Pig image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Flyin' Pig

13560 Waterford Place, Midlothian

Avg 4.3 (1080 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Honey Sriracha Shrimp Tacos (2)$14.98
Fried Shrimp, Honey Sriracha Sauce, Cabbage, Pico De Gallo, Baja White Sauce, Cheddar/Jack Cheese, one side
Grilled Honey Sriracha Shrimp Tacos (2)$14.98
Grilled Shrimp, Honey Sriracha Sauce, Cabbage, Pico De Gallo, Baja White Sauce, Cheddar/Jack Cheese, one side
More about Flyin' Pig
Item pic

 

The Boathouse

4602 Millridge Parkway, Midlothian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Dynamite Shrimp Tacos$16.50
crispy fried shrimp, flour tortillas, pineapple salsa, avocado, dynamite sauce
More about The Boathouse
Toast New American Gastropub - Midlothian image

 

Toast New American Gastropub - Midlothian

3730 Winterfield Road, Midlothian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Tacos *GF$15.95
grilled marinated shrimp, mango salsa, cabbage, pickled red onion, corn tortillas, fiesta rice & beans
More about Toast New American Gastropub - Midlothian
Tazza Kitchen image

 

Tazza Kitchen

1244 Alverser Plaza, Midlothian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Tacos$12.50
romesco, pickled red onion, charred pineapple, crema, cilantro (gf)
More about Tazza Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Midlothian

Nachos

French Toast

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Banana Pudding

Crab Cake Sandwiches

Huevos Rancheros

Clams

Chipotle Chicken

Map

More near Midlothian to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Henrico

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Glen Allen

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Mechanicsville

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Chesterfield

No reviews yet

Hopewell

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Powhatan

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Colonial Heights

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (96 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (822 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1563 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston