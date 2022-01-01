Sliders in Midlothian
Midlothian restaurants that serve sliders
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Flyin' Pig
13560 Waterford Place, Midlothian
|(c) Slider Bun Each
|$0.58
|Barbecue Sliders (3)
|$11.98
Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork or Pulled Chicken, Pineapple Cole Slaw
|Kids Bbq Slider
|$7.58
Choice of one small side
Wood and Iron Midlothian
11400 W Huguenot Rd Suite 109B, Midlothian
|Kid's Pork Slider
|$6.98
|Kid's Burgers Slider * No Cheese
|$6.98
|Sliders
|$13.98
Uptown Alley Richmond
6101 Brad McNeer Parkway, Midlothian
|Steakburger and Cheese Sliders
|$10.00
Cheddar, housemade 1000 island, pickles
Toast New American Gastropub - Midlothian
3730 Winterfield Road, Midlothian
|Bacon & Gouda Sliders
|$9.95
|Bacon Gouda Sliders
|$9.95
burgers stuffed with smoked gouda, crumbled bacon, fried onion, bbq aioli, slider bun
Tazza Kitchen
1244 Alverser Plaza, Midlothian
|HH Sliders
|$5.50