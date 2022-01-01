Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach pizza in Midlothian

Midlothian restaurants
Midlothian restaurants that serve spinach pizza

PIZZA

Brooklyn Pizza Authority

10613 Hull Street Road, Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (101 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach & Sundried Tomato Pizza$24.00
spinach, sundried tomato, feta, oregano, mozzarella, olive oil, no sauce
PIZZA • GRILL

Vinny's Italian Grill Midlothian

6737 Lake Harbour Dr, Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (637 reviews)
Takeout
LARGE SPINACH WHITE PIZZA$17.99
A Tuscan “white pizza” tradition! Mozzarella, garlic, olive oil and Spinach.
SMALL SPINACH WHITE PIZZA$13.99
A Tuscan “white pizza” tradition! Mozzarella, garlic, olive oil and Spinach.
