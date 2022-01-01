Spinach pizza in Midlothian
Midlothian restaurants that serve spinach pizza
More about Brooklyn Pizza Authority
PIZZA
Brooklyn Pizza Authority
10613 Hull Street Road, Midlothian
|Spinach & Sundried Tomato Pizza
|$24.00
spinach, sundried tomato, feta, oregano, mozzarella, olive oil, no sauce
More about Vinny's Italian Grill Midlothian
PIZZA • GRILL
Vinny's Italian Grill Midlothian
6737 Lake Harbour Dr, Midlothian
|LARGE SPINACH WHITE PIZZA
|$17.99
A Tuscan “white pizza” tradition! Mozzarella, garlic, olive oil and Spinach.
|SMALL SPINACH WHITE PIZZA
|$13.99
A Tuscan “white pizza” tradition! Mozzarella, garlic, olive oil and Spinach.