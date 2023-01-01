Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in Midlothian

Midlothian restaurants
Toast

Midlothian restaurants that serve steak salad

Tavern 19 - Independence Golf Club image

PIZZA

Tavern 19 - Independence Golf Club

600 Founders Bridge Blvd, Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (272 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Tuna Steak Salad$15.00
cauliflower, quinoa, butternut squash, kale, apples, dried cranberry, feta, side of maple honey mustard dressing
More about Tavern 19 - Independence Golf Club
Item pic

 

Toast, New American Gastropub in Midlothian

3730 Winterfield Road, Midlothian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Salad *GF$15.95
5oz steak, cooked to order, over mixed greens with black bean & corn salsa, monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo , chipotle ranch, corn tortilla strips
Southwest Steak Salad *GFO$17.95
5 oz steak, cooked to order, over mixed greens with black bean & corn salsa, Monterey Jack cheese, pico de Gallo, chipotle ranch, corn tortilla strips
More about Toast, New American Gastropub in Midlothian

