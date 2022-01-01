Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak subs in Midlothian

Midlothian restaurants
Midlothian restaurants that serve steak subs

Cheese Steak Hoagie Sandwich image

PIZZA

Sergio's Pizzeria

4824 Market Square Ln, Midlothian

Avg 4.7 (916 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Steak Hoagie Sandwich$9.25
More about Sergio's Pizzeria
954190f1-be57-4e32-915c-a04f878397f8 image

PIZZA

Brooklyn Pizza Authority

10613 Hull Street Road, Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (101 reviews)
Takeout
Deluxe Steak and Cheese Hoagie$11.00
thin-sliced steak, caramelized onion, sweet peppers, lettuce, tomato, mayo, w/ choice of provolone, mozzarella or “the whiz”
Steak and Cheese Hoagie$9.50
thin-sliced steak, caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato, mayo, w/ choice of provolone, mozzarella or “the whiz”
More about Brooklyn Pizza Authority
Candela’s Pizzeria & Ristorante Italiano image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Candela’s Pizzeria & Ristorante Italiano

14235 Midlothian Tpke, 14235 Midlothian Tpke

Avg 4.6 (6324 reviews)
Takeout
8" Cheese Steak Hoagie$8.95
More about Candela’s Pizzeria & Ristorante Italiano

