Stromboli in Midlothian
Midlothian restaurants that serve stromboli
PIZZA
Sergio's Pizzeria
4824 Market Square Ln, Midlothian
|Stromboli Abondanza
|$17.95
|Stromboli Semplice
|$10.95
|Stromboli Classico (pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, mozzarella)
|$12.95
PIZZA • GRILL
Vinny's Italian Grill Midlothian
6737 Lake Harbour Dr, Midlothian
|BELLY BUSTER STROMBOLI
|$10.99
Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ground chuck, green peppers, mushrooms and onions
|STEAK STROMBOLI
|$10.45
Sliced rib-eye steak grilled then baked in pizza dough with mozzarella and pizza sauce
|MEDITERRANEAN SAUSAGE STROMBOLI
|$11.99
Sliced Italian sausage, spinach, red onions, mozzarella, cheddar, Parmesan and feta