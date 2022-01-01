Tacos in Midlothian
Midlothian restaurants that serve tacos
More about Cocina Calle
Cocina Calle
13501 East Boundary Road, Midlothian
|Street taco
Corn tortilla with pork or chicken then topped with diced onion, cilantro and served with a lime wedge
|House Taco
|$5.00
Pork - cotija cheese, aioli, pickled red onions
Chicken - cotija cheese, aioli, pickled jalapenos
Tot-co - smashed yucca tots, summer squash medley, aioli, pickled red onions and jalapenos
More about The Shaved Duck Restaurant
FRENCH FRIES
The Shaved Duck Restaurant
15408 Westchester Commons Way, Midlothian
|Carnitas Tacos
|$15.00
(3) crispy braised pork, house salsa Verde, onion, cilantro, corn tortillas