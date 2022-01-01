Tacos in Midlothian

Cocina Calle image

 

Cocina Calle

13501 East Boundary Road, Midlothian

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Street taco
Corn tortilla with pork or chicken then topped with diced onion, cilantro and served with a lime wedge
House Taco$5.00
Pork - cotija cheese, aioli, pickled red onions
Chicken - cotija cheese, aioli, pickled jalapenos
Tot-co - smashed yucca tots, summer squash medley, aioli, pickled red onions and jalapenos
More about Cocina Calle
The Shaved Duck Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

The Shaved Duck Restaurant

15408 Westchester Commons Way, Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (859 reviews)
Takeout
Carnitas Tacos$15.00
(3) crispy braised pork, house salsa Verde, onion, cilantro, corn tortillas
More about The Shaved Duck Restaurant
The Hard Shell image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Hard Shell

11400 W Huguenot Rd, Midlothian

Avg 4.3 (1100 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$18.95
fried grouper, pickled red cabbage, pineapple salsa, jalapeno, cilantro, chipotle aioli
More about The Hard Shell

