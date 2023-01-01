Thai salad in Midlothian

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Toast

Midlothian restaurants that serve thai salad

Toast New American Gastropub - Midlothian image

 

Toast, New American Gastropub in Midlothian

3730 Winterfield Road, Midlothian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Salad *GFO, VEG$10.95
mixed greens, cabbage, shredded carrots, edamame, wontons, peanuts, thai chili & wasabi ginger vinaigrette
More about Toast, New American Gastropub in Midlothian
the urban Farmhouse market & cafe - image

 

The Urban Farmhouse Market & Cafe - Midlothian (The Millworks)

13872 Coalfield Commons Place, Midlothian

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Tuna Salad$12.95
Light and tangy Tuna Salad made with fresh cilantro and basil with a hint of sweet clover honey and the zip of fresh lemon and black pepper and chunks of tomato and green onion.
More about The Urban Farmhouse Market & Cafe - Midlothian (The Millworks)

