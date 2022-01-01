Waffles in Midlothian
NAPA Kitchen and Wine
15825 WC Main Street, Midlothian
|Chicken + Waffles
|$15.00
Hot honey syrup / organic poached eggs*
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Flyin' Pig
13560 Waterford Place, Midlothian
|Chicken and Waffles
|$14.98
Fried all natural Chicken Tenders, two Buttermilk Waffles, Maple Syrup, Red Pepper Jelly
Charred
13451 Hull Street Road, Midlothian
|Kids Waffle
|$4.00
|Belgian Waffle
|$4.00
|Chicken & Waffles
|$16.00
PIZZA
Brooklyn Pizza Authority
10613 Hull Street Road, Midlothian
|Waffle Fries
|$5.50
FRENCH FRIES
The Shaved Duck Restaurant
15408 Westchester Commons Way, Midlothian
|Nashville Hot Duck & Waffle
|$18.00
confit duck leg, SPICY* Chile oil, house waffle, hot honey, sweet pickles