Waffles in Midlothian

Midlothian restaurants
Toast

Midlothian restaurants that serve waffles

NAPA Kitchen and Wine

15825 WC Main Street, Midlothian

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken + Waffles$15.00
Hot honey syrup / organic poached eggs*
More about NAPA Kitchen and Wine
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Flyin' Pig

13560 Waterford Place, Midlothian

Avg 4.3 (1080 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken and Waffles$14.98
Fried all natural Chicken Tenders, two Buttermilk Waffles, Maple Syrup, Red Pepper Jelly
More about Flyin' Pig
Charred

13451 Hull Street Road, Midlothian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Waffle$4.00
Belgian Waffle$4.00
Chicken & Waffles$16.00
More about Charred
PIZZA

Brooklyn Pizza Authority

10613 Hull Street Road, Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (101 reviews)
Takeout
Waffle Fries$5.50
More about Brooklyn Pizza Authority
FRENCH FRIES

The Shaved Duck Restaurant

15408 Westchester Commons Way, Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (859 reviews)
Takeout
Nashville Hot Duck & Waffle$18.00
confit duck leg, SPICY* Chile oil, house waffle, hot honey, sweet pickles
More about The Shaved Duck Restaurant
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Wild Ginger

3734 Winterfield Rd, Midlothian

Avg 4.7 (2145 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Waffle Fries$4.00
More about Wild Ginger

