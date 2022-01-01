Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wedge salad in Midlothian

Midlothian restaurants
Midlothian restaurants that serve wedge salad

Item pic

 

NAPA Kitchen and Wine

15825 WC Main Street, Midlothian

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wedge Salad - Entree$9.00
Bacon / red onion / local cherry tomatoes / buttermilk blue cheese dressing / VO GF
Wedge Salad$9.00
Bacon / red onion / local cherry tomatoes / buttermilk blue cheese dressing / VO GF
More about NAPA Kitchen and Wine
Flyin' Pig image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Flyin' Pig

13560 Waterford Place, Midlothian

Avg 4.3 (1080 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Wedge Salad$4.98
More about Flyin' Pig
Item pic

PIZZA

Sergio's Pizzeria

4824 Market Square Ln, Midlothian

Avg 4.7 (916 reviews)
Takeout
The Wedge Salad$8.25
More about Sergio's Pizzeria
Item pic

 

The Boathouse

4602 Millridge Parkway, Midlothian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Boathouse Wedge Salad$11.00
iceberg wedge, gorgonzola blue cheese, buttermilk ranch, applewood smoked bacon, parmesan crostini, heirloom tomatoes $11
More about The Boathouse
Wood and Iron Midlothian image

 

Wood and Iron Midlothian

11400 W Huguenot Rd Suite 109B, Midlothian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Wedge Salad$4.98
More about Wood and Iron Midlothian

