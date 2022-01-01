White pizza in Midlothian
Midlothian restaurants that serve white pizza
PIZZA
Sergio's Pizzeria
4824 Market Square Ln, Midlothian
|14" WHITE Pizza
|$12.95
|10" WHITE Pizza
|$10.95
|16" WHITE Pizza
|$14.95
PIZZA
Brooklyn Pizza Authority
10613 Hull Street Road, Midlothian
|White Pizza
|$24.00
garlic butter sauce base, mozzarella, parmesan, feta, roasted garlic, basil, olive oil
PIZZA • GRILL
Vinny's Italian Grill Midlothian
6737 Lake Harbour Dr, Midlothian
|LARGE SPINACH WHITE PIZZA
|$17.99
A Tuscan “white pizza” tradition! Mozzarella, garlic, olive oil and Spinach.
|SMALL SPINACH WHITE PIZZA
|$13.99
A Tuscan “white pizza” tradition! Mozzarella, garlic, olive oil and Spinach.
Tazza Kitchen
1244 Alverser Plaza, Midlothian
|White Pizza
|$13.50
béchamel, parmesan, fresh mozzarella, bacon, caramelized onions