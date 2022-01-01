Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

White pizza in Midlothian

Midlothian restaurants
Midlothian restaurants that serve white pizza

PIZZA

Sergio's Pizzeria

4824 Market Square Ln, Midlothian

Avg 4.7 (916 reviews)
Takeout
14" WHITE Pizza$12.95
10" WHITE Pizza$10.95
16" WHITE Pizza$14.95
More about Sergio's Pizzeria
PIZZA

Brooklyn Pizza Authority

10613 Hull Street Road, Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (101 reviews)
Takeout
White Pizza$24.00
garlic butter sauce base, mozzarella, parmesan, feta, roasted garlic, basil, olive oil
More about Brooklyn Pizza Authority
PIZZA • GRILL

Vinny's Italian Grill Midlothian

6737 Lake Harbour Dr, Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (637 reviews)
Takeout
LARGE SPINACH WHITE PIZZA$17.99
A Tuscan “white pizza” tradition! Mozzarella, garlic, olive oil and Spinach.
SMALL SPINACH WHITE PIZZA$13.99
A Tuscan “white pizza” tradition! Mozzarella, garlic, olive oil and Spinach.
More about Vinny's Italian Grill Midlothian
Tazza Kitchen

1244 Alverser Plaza, Midlothian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
White Pizza$13.50
béchamel, parmesan, fresh mozzarella, bacon, caramelized onions
More about Tazza Kitchen

