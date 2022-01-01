Wontons in Midlothian
Midlothian restaurants that serve wontons
NAPA Kitchen and Wine
15825 WC Main Street, Midlothian
|Tuna Wonton Nachos
|$15.00
Togarashi seared tuna* / wonton chips / wasabi crema / avocado / scallions / DF
Toast New American Gastropub - Midlothian
3730 Winterfield Road, Midlothian
|Tuna Wonton "Nachos"
|$15.95
|Pimento Cheese Wontons *VEG
|$7.95
pimento cheese, crispy wonton wrappers, thai chili sauce