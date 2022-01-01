Midmark Cafe
Corporate Campus Teammate Café
60 Vista Drive
Location
60 Vista Drive
Versailles OH
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:45 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:45 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:45 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:45 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:45 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:45 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:45 am
Nearby restaurants
Do Good
We are a Christian-based restaurant serving American cuisine with a biblical twist. The mission of Do Good Restaurant and Ministry is to spread God's Word through service and food, and to feed people's bodies, minds, and souls.
Whistle Stop Bar and Grill
The Whistle Stop has been a staple in Darke County since the late 1800's serving great food and providing great service.
JT's Brew & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Sure Shot Tap House
Come in and enjoy!