Midnight Oil

1310 51st Ave North

Popular Items

White Pizza$20.00
Olive Oil base with spinach, San Marzano tomatoes & mozzarella/ricotta cheese
Buffalo Chicken$22.00
Bleu Cheese or Ranch Base, Buffalo Chicken, Diced Celery, Bacon, buffalo sauce drizzle on top
Chicken Skewers$12.00
Sweet Heat$22.00
Marinara sauce base, Sliced Capicola, Jalapeños, Honey drizzle on top
Meat Pie$22.00
Marinara sauce base with pepperoni, bacon & sausage
Cheesy Breadsticks$8.00
Baked breadsticks with garlic butter, mozzarella blend and house seasonings with a side of Marinara
Churros$8.50
Pepperoni$20.00
Classic Marinara base with mozzarella blend and pepperonis
BYO$18.00
Build Your Own pizza (1/2 and 1/2 allowed but pizza will be all the Marinara Base)
Cheese$18.00
Classic Marinara base with mozzarella blend
Location

1310 51st Ave North

Nashville TN

Sunday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
