Midtown Bistro

Back Road Pizza

No reviews yet

We make a thin crust pizza with a Santa Fe twist : a perfect flour crust rolled in cornmeal for a unique flavor and texture , topped with high-quality delicious ingredients. The majority of our food is handcrafted on site, from our signature pizza dough to our roasted meats to our sauces and dressings. We also offer a delicious gluten-free pizza crust made from scratch (we are NOT a certified gluten free facility). Come enjoy the pizza that Santa Fe locals have voted #1 Best Pizza year after year!

