Chef's Dinner

Tickets on sale now for our February Chef's Dinner! A 3 course dinner with drink pairings on February 1st at 6pm.

1801 Capitol Ave

Popular Items

Chef's Dinner Ticket$45.00
Holiday themed three course dinner with drink pairings.
Location

Sacramento CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
