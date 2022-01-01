Go
Midtown Deli & Grill, INC.

Open today 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM

No reviews yet

2316 S. 17th Street

Wilmington, NC 28409

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Midday Special #1$8.00
Your choice of 1 meat, 1 cheese, on your choice of bread. Prepared automatically with lettuce, tomato, mayo. Served with Chips and a pickle slice.
Chicken Avocado$10.00
Diced grilled chicken topped with provolone cheese, lettuce, cucumbers, and tomato drizzled with ranch dressing wrapped in our special multigrain wheat wrap. Served with chips and a pickle slice.
Californian Delite$10.00
Boar's Head Ovengold Turkey, Swiss cheese, bacon, and avocado grilled on fresh baked sourdough with ranch dressing. Served with chips and pickle slice.
Greek Isle$9.50
Turkey Club$10.00
Boar's Head Ovengold turkey breast, sweet sliced ham, topped with swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and bacon. Please select your choice of wheat or sourdough bread AND your choice of mayo or honey (or Both). Served with chips and pickle slice.
Sweetened Iced Tea$2.25
Reuben$9.00
Boar's Head Sliced Corned beef or turkey topped with sauerkraut and Swiss cheese. Served grilled on fresh baked rye bread with our special Midtown signature sauce. Served with chips and a pickle slice.
Parisian$9.50
Diced Granny Smith apples, Mandarin oranges, walnuts, and dried cranberries covered with gorgonzola cheese atop our mixed classic greens served with balsamic vinaigrette and half a loaf of our fresh baked honey wheat bread.
Turkey Bacon$10.00
Boar's Head Ovengold Sliced Turkey breast topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and cucumber with honey mustard dressing wrapped in our special multigrain wheat wrap. Served with chips and a pickle slice.
Cookies$1.75
Our cookies are fresh baked daily and typically are about 3-4 inches in diameter. Customers with nut allergies should stay away from these items.
All hours

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm

Location

2316 S. 17th Street, Wilmington NC 28409

Directions

