Midtown Eats and Sandbar
Slow smoked barbecue, fresh seafood, cheesesteaks, burgers, po' boys and much more. Served by our friendly staff at a very reasonable price.
736 J Clyde Morris Blvd
Location
Newport News VA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
