The Block Bar & Grill

Red Gravy

Fresh. Modern. Italian.

Come experience the tradition and flavors of Italian cuisine from "The Hill" in St. Louis. Classic Italian-American staples are honored with traditional recipes and inspired flavors. Offering delicious starters, over 15 fresh pasta dishes, amazing entrees and St. Louis-style thin crust pizzas. The decor features beautiful, original, high tin-ceilings, brick and reclaimed barn-wood walls with a gorgeous bar and even a private room that seats up to 50. Signature cocktails, local draft beers and a fantastic wine list with 18 offerings by the glass round out the beverage program. Friendly servers are happy to guide your dining experience to meet your needs. Every menu item is cooked fresh, to-order and we even bake our own bread & desserts. We can prepare any meal to suite food allergies or chosen lifestyles.

Come and see why this is the best choice for Italian food in Downtown Colorado Springs.

