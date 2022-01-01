Go
Midtown Oyster Bar

Come in and enjoy!

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

345 Thames St • $$

Avg 4.4 (2945 reviews)

Popular Items

R.I. Calamari$17.00
Chopped Salad$12.00
Pan Seared Halibut$40.00
Lobster Roll$33.00
Beet & Goat$12.00
Cherrystones$2.00
Kale Salad$15.00
401$3.25
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Intimate
Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

345 Thames St

Newport RI

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
