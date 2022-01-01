Midtown Sushi
Come in and enjoy!
SALADS • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
2801 P street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2801 P street
Sacramento CA
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Blue Cue
Come in and enjoy!
Harlow's & The Starlet Room
Live Music Venue
04 Beach Hut Deli
Aloha Shared Daily!!! 🤙🏼🌴🌺
Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe
Healthy fusion bowls and wraps; paired with unique frozen, frosted, sparkling, steamed and iced tea libations.