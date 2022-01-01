Go
Toast

Midtown Sushi

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

2801 P street • $$

Avg 4.5 (203 reviews)

Popular Items

Simple Simon$18.00
Crab mix, tempura shrimp, lemon, and avocado topped with salmon, block sauce and scallions
OMFG$18.50
fried unagi and spicy tuna topped with avocado, hamachi, masago and spicy snow crab, garlic mayo and sweet soy
Vegan OMFG (GF)$15.00
daikon, grilled oyster mushroom, avocado, asparagus topped with onion slaw and sriracha
Veggie Midtown$14.50
avocado, asparagus and cucumber, soy wrapped and fried, topped with sriracha and scallions
Secret Tofu$9.50
fried tofu tossed in creamy & tangy garlic sauce and topped with unagi sauce and green onion
Vegan Irishman$15.50
Fried yam and avocado topped with marinated eggplant and fried seasoned Brussels sprouts
Miso Soup$3.50
California Roll (GF)$11.00
real rock crab, avocado and cucumber
6-Item$17.50
spicy tuna, lemon and tempura shrimp topped with avocado, salmon, broiled jalapeno, masago, house sauces and scallions
Vegan Spider$14.50
tempura oyster mushrooms, avocado, cucumber, radish sprouts, asparagus and spicy vegan mayo
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2801 P street

Sacramento CA

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Blue Cue

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Harlow's & The Starlet Room

No reviews yet

Live Music Venue

04 Beach Hut Deli

No reviews yet

Aloha Shared Daily!!! 🤙🏼🌴🌺

Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe

No reviews yet

Healthy fusion bowls and wraps; paired with unique frozen, frosted, sparkling, steamed and iced tea libations.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston