Midtown Coffee & Creamery

ICE CREAM

79 Foss Way • $$

Avg 4.7 (149 reviews)

Popular Items

White Mocha$3.75
White chocolate sauce mixed into espresso with a milk and flavor of your choice.
Mocha$3.75
A classic espresso & milk beverage with hand-blended chocolate sauce.
Iced Latte$3.75
Chilled espresso swirled with your choice of milk and syrups, served over ice.
Iced Mocha$3.75
Chocolate sauce mixed with chilled espresso and milk, served over ice.
Latte$3.75
Locally-roasted espresso with your choice of milk and additional optional flavors.
Kids - Chicken Nuggets (4 pc)$4.75
Four all-white meat chicken nuggets with your choice of side.
Kids - PB&J$3.95
Creamy peanut butter & grape jelly on whole grain honey bread.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

79 Foss Way

Troy OH

Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
