Midtown's Cantina Alley

GRILL

2320 Jazz Alley • $$

Avg 4 (1089 reviews)

Popular Items

Chorizo Street Taco$3.75
CORN TORTILLA FILLED WITH GRILLED CHORIZO, TOPPED WITH CILANTRO, ONIONS, AND SALSA VERDE.
Elote$5.50
STREET CORN ROLLED IN HOUSEMADE CREMA. TOPPED WITH COTIJA CHEESE AND MEXICAN SPICES.
Pozole Verde$12.00
A TRADITIONAL HOMINY-BASED STEW WITH CHICKEN, ROASTED POBLANO CHILES, AND TOMATILLO. TOPPED WITH CABBAGE, CACHANILLA SALSA, PICKLED RED ONIONS, AND A RADISH GARNISH.
Papa Vegano$5.00
DEEP FRIED POTATO TACO. TOPPED WITH CABBAGE, SALSA VERDE, NUTRITIONAL YEAST AND A RADISH GARNISH.
Taquitos$11.00
SHREDDED CHICKEN TAQUITOS TOPPED WITH SALSA ROJA, MOLCAJETE SALSA, CABBAGE, AND CREMA. GARNISHED WITH COTIJA CHEESE AND RADISH.
Elote En Vaso$6.50
Baja Fish Taco$5.50
BEER BATTERED FRIED HUACHINANGO (FRESH RED SNAPPER) TOPPED WITH CABBAGE, HOUSE WHITE SAUCE, TROPICAL SALSA, AND CACHANILLA SALSA.
Arrachera Street Taco$3.75
Skirt steak in a cilantro soy sauce marinade. Topped with white onions, cilantro, salsa verde, and a radish garnish.
Crispy Papa Taco$3.75
DEEP FRIED POTATO TACO. TOPPED WITH CABBAGE, SALSA VERDE, COTIJA CHEESE AND A RADISH GARNISH.
Al Pastor Street Taco$3.75
PORK MARINATED IN A HOUSE MADE SPICED ACHIOTE SALSA, SAUTEED ONIONS, AND PINEAPPLE. TOPPED WITH AL PASTOR SALSA, CILANTRO, WHITE ONIONS, AND A RADISH GARNISH.
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

2320 Jazz Alley

Sacramento CA

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 1:00 am
