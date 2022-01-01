Midtown's Cantina Alley
Meet Us at the Alley!
GRILL
2320 Jazz Alley • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2320 Jazz Alley
Sacramento CA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Paesanos
Come on in and enjoy!
Bombay Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Midtown Spirits
The First Distillery in Sacramento since Prohibition!
Chef's Dinner
Tickets on sale now for our February Chef's Dinner! A 3 course dinner with drink pairings on February 1st at 6pm.