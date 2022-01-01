Go
Midtown Vegan Deli and Market

Midtown is a locally focused vegan market and deli with an emphasis on food that can win over the pickiest meat eater. We make things fun and tasty by hosting pop-ups from local vegan chefs, as well as grab n go options, and organic fresh pressed juice.

5071 E 5th St

Popular Items

The Simple Sammy$6.49
The Simple Sammy is Midtown's take on the McMuffin. It comes with Just Egg, Vevan Cheddar, and your choice of Yves Canadian Bacon or Beyond Sausage on an english muffin or bagel.
Buffalo Style Fries$6.99
French fries loaded with Frank's Red Hot sauce, seasoned soy curl chicken, and ranch.
Philly Fries$10.99
Fries loaded with all of the philly fixins... bell peppers, onions, portobello mushrooms, and plant butcher beef, all smothered in whiz.
Chicken Caesar$8.99
Chicken, romaine, tomatoes, croutons and caesar dressing with parmesan sprinkled on top.
Soup of the day$6.00
Bagel & Shmear$3.79
Ranch Style Fries$5.49
Midtown's play on an old T-Town favorite. Crispy fries covered in ranch and bacon bits.
Hulk Detox$7.49
Mediterranean$8.99
Hearty salad with garbanzo beans, cucumbers, pickled red onions, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, roasted red bell peppers, and feta, topped with a dollop of hummus and a pepperoncini on the side with italian dressing.
Basket of Fries$2.99
Location

5071 E 5th St

Tucson AZ

