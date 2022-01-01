Burritos in Midvale
Midvale restaurants that serve burritos
More about Original Pancake House
Original Pancake House
7044 South Union Park Avenue, Midvale
|Jalisco Burrito
|$13.99
|Breakfast Burrito Plain
|$11.99
|Breakfast Burrito W/Sauce
|$13.99
More about Landmark Grill
Landmark Grill
760 Fort Union Blvd, Midvale
|Smothered Breakfast Burrito
|$12.00
A warm flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, fresh hash browns, bacon, and ham. Topped with homemade Chili Verde and sprinkled with cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream, fresh Pico de Gallo, guacamole, and hash browns on the side.
More about Costa Vida - Fort Union
Costa Vida - Fort Union
737 East Fort Union Blvd, Midvale
|Sweet Pork Burrito
|$8.49