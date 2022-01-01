Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Midvale

Midvale restaurants
Midvale restaurants that serve burritos

Original Pancake House image

 

Original Pancake House

7044 South Union Park Avenue, Midvale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jalisco Burrito$13.99
Breakfast Burrito Plain$11.99
Breakfast Burrito W/Sauce$13.99
More about Original Pancake House
Consumer pic

 

Landmark Grill

760 Fort Union Blvd, Midvale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smothered Breakfast Burrito$12.00
A warm flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, fresh hash browns, bacon, and ham. Topped with homemade Chili Verde and sprinkled with cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream, fresh Pico de Gallo, guacamole, and hash browns on the side.
More about Landmark Grill
Costa Vida - Fort Union image

 

Costa Vida - Fort Union

737 East Fort Union Blvd, Midvale

No reviews yet
Sweet Pork Burrito$8.49
More about Costa Vida - Fort Union
Costa Vida - Midvale image

SALADS

Costa Vida - Midvale

7101 S Bingham Junction Blvd, Midvale

Avg 4 (970 reviews)
Sweet Pork Burrito$8.49
More about Costa Vida - Midvale

