Cappuccino in Midvale

Midvale restaurants
Midvale restaurants that serve cappuccino

Tres Gatos Coffee image

 

Tres Gatos Coffee

7567 S. Main Street, Midvale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cappuccino 12 oz$3.75
1 shot, 1/3 Foam, 1/3 Steamed Milk
Cappuccino 16 oz$4.25
2 shots, 1/3 Foam, 1/3 Steamed Milk
More about Tres Gatos Coffee
Item pic

 

Louks Greek Baby Donuts

6949 S 1300 E, Cottonwood Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Freddo Cappuccino$4.75
More about Louks Greek Baby Donuts

