Egg benedict in Midvale

Midvale restaurants
Toast

Midvale restaurants that serve egg benedict

Original Pancake House image

 

Original Pancake House

7044 South Union Park Avenue, Midvale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Eggs Benedict$12.99
California Eggs Benedict$14.99
More about Original Pancake House
Consumer pic

 

Landmark Grill

760 Fort Union Blvd, Midvale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BTA Eggs Benedict$12.50
A toasted English muffin with bacon, grilled tomato, and avocado, two poached eggs, topped with jalapeno Hollandaise sauce and served with fresh hash browns
Eggs Benedict$12.00
A toasted English muffin finished with ham, two poached eggs finished with creamy Hollandaise sauce and served with fresh hash browns
More about Landmark Grill

