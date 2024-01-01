Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Naan in Midvale

Go
Midvale restaurants
Toast

Midvale restaurants that serve naan

Item pic

 

Vessel Kitchen - MIDVALE

1146 E Fort Union Blvd, Midvale

Avg 4.8 (7884 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
NAAN FLATBREAD$1.50
More about Vessel Kitchen - MIDVALE
Restaurant banner

 

Great India - 752 W Blue vista Ln

752 W Blue vista Ln, Midvale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Cheese Naan$7.95
Teardrop-shaped flat bread baked with some garlic and mozzarella cheese in a clay (tandoor) oven
More about Great India - 752 W Blue vista Ln

Browse other tasty dishes in Midvale

Mediterranean Salad

Cake

Salmon

Mac And Cheese

Grilled Chicken

Calamari

Chicken Salad

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Midvale to explore

Salt Lake City

Avg 4.4 (352 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

West Jordan

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

American Fork

No reviews yet

Herriman

No reviews yet

Riverton

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Pleasant Grove

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Provo

Avg 4.7 (47 restaurants)

Ogden

Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (432 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (108 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (419 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (575 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (480 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (793 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston