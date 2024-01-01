Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cheesecake in
Midway
/
Midway
/
Cheesecake
Midway restaurants that serve cheesecake
Savannah Pizza Company - Midway
21 Isle of Wight, Midway
No reviews yet
Cheesecake
$4.99
More about Savannah Pizza Company - Midway
Melody's Coastal Cafe - Midway
34 North Coastal Highway, Midway
No reviews yet
Fried Cheesecake with Ice Cream
$6.79
Cheesecake chimi deep fried, tossed in cinnamon sugar and topped with chocolate sauce, served with your choice of vanilla or chocolate ice cream.
More about Melody's Coastal Cafe - Midway
More near Midway to explore
Savannah
Avg 4.6
(200 restaurants)
Hilton Head Island
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
Saint Simons Island
Avg 4.7
(37 restaurants)
Bluffton
Avg 4.6
(28 restaurants)
Brunswick
Avg 4.6
(26 restaurants)
Pooler
Avg 4.3
(21 restaurants)
Richmond Hill
Avg 4.8
(11 restaurants)
Tybee Island
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Jesup
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Savannah
Avg 4.6
(200 restaurants)
Jesup
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
Brunswick
Avg 4.6
(26 restaurants)
Statesboro
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(215 restaurants)
Charleston
Avg 4.5
(206 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(1066 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(203 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(320 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(601 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(785 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(521 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston