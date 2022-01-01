Midway restaurants you'll love
Holly Hill Inn
426 N Winter St, Midway
|Popular items
|Eggplant Moussaka
|$35.00
Roasted eggplant, spicy tomato sauce, roasted peppers, béchamel, fresh Holly Hill garden herbs
Served with:
Midway Bakery Dinner Roll, Happy Jack’s honey butter
Local Bibb Lettuce Salad with pickled peppers, sliced cucumber, cornbread crumble and herbed buttermilk dressing
Chocolate Bread Pudding with bourbon sauce
|Prime Bone-in 16 oz. Cowgirl Ribeye
|$70.00
Brushed with duck fat and grilled, fire-roasted root vegetables and fingerling potatoes with Capriole goat cheese, harissa
Served with:
Midway Bakery Dinner Roll, Happy Jack’s honey butter
Local Bibb Lettuce Salad with pickled peppers, sliced cucumber, cornbread crumble and herbed buttermilk dressing
Chocolate Bread Pudding with bourbon sauce
|Farmer Joe's Dry-aged Duck
|$45.00
Butternut squash risotto, charred Salad Days carrots, fried sage, elderberry beurre rouge
Served with:
Midway Bakery Dinner Roll, Happy Jack’s honey butter
Local Bibb Lettuce Salad with pickled peppers, sliced cucumber, cornbread crumble and herbed buttermilk dressing
Chocolate Bread Pudding with bourbon sauce
Heirloom Restaurant
125 East Main Street, Midway
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken
|$25.00
Fried Chicken Breast | Yukon-Mashed Potato | Sawmill Gravy | Arugula
|Porcini Rubbed Beef Filet (GF)
|$46.00
Okinawa Sweet Potato | Aspargus | Truffle Demi-Glace
|Dry-Aged Pork Chop (GF)
|$46.00
Duroc Pork | Ale-Braised Brussel Sprouts | Carrot Puree | Cambozola Gougeres | Apple Butter Demi-Glace
Don Jockey
121 E Main St, Midway
|Popular items
|Midway Burrito
|$16.00
The perfect combination of chicken, bacon and chorizo (Mexican sausage) wrapped inside a flour tortilla and topped with our serrano cream sauce. Served with a salad.
|Steak Taco
|$4.29
Traditional street taco prepared on a warm corn tortilla with steak. Garnished with onions, cilantro and avocado slice.
|Winners Circle Nachos
|$15.00
Crispy tortilla chips topped with chorizo, steak, grilled chicken, cooked tomatoes, sautéed onions and peppers, black beans then drenched in queso!!
Midway Bakery
510 S winter st, Midway
Gibson's Restaurant
131 East Main Street, Midway
|Popular items
|The White Pie
|$13.00
Extra virgin olive oil, garlic, mozzarella, and parmesan
|Plain Kate
|$10.00
Build Your Own!
Choose from
Sauces: Red, White, Buffalo, BBQ, or Olive Oil and Garlic
Cheese: Mozzarella, Jack Blend, or Mozzarella balls
Toppings: Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Chicken, Meatballs, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Olives, Banana Peppers, Mushrooms, Pineapple, Jalapenos, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Steak, Spinach, Arugula, Prosciutto, Salami, Basil
|Burger
|$12.00
Served with choice of cheese on a brioche bun with a full garden; add bacon 2.00