Midway restaurants you'll love

Midway restaurants
Toast
  • Midway

Midway's top cuisines

American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Midway restaurants

Holly Hill Inn image

SMOKED SALMON

Holly Hill Inn

426 N Winter St, Midway

Avg 4.5 (279 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Eggplant Moussaka$35.00
Roasted eggplant, spicy tomato sauce, roasted peppers, béchamel, fresh Holly Hill garden herbs
Served with:
Midway Bakery Dinner Roll, Happy Jack’s honey butter
Local Bibb Lettuce Salad with pickled peppers, sliced cucumber, cornbread crumble and herbed buttermilk dressing
Chocolate Bread Pudding with bourbon sauce
Prime Bone-in 16 oz. Cowgirl Ribeye$70.00
Brushed with duck fat and grilled, fire-roasted root vegetables and fingerling potatoes with Capriole goat cheese, harissa
Served with:
Midway Bakery Dinner Roll, Happy Jack’s honey butter
Local Bibb Lettuce Salad with pickled peppers, sliced cucumber, cornbread crumble and herbed buttermilk dressing
Chocolate Bread Pudding with bourbon sauce
Farmer Joe's Dry-aged Duck$45.00
Butternut squash risotto, charred Salad Days carrots, fried sage, elderberry beurre rouge
Served with:
Midway Bakery Dinner Roll, Happy Jack’s honey butter
Local Bibb Lettuce Salad with pickled peppers, sliced cucumber, cornbread crumble and herbed buttermilk dressing
Chocolate Bread Pudding with bourbon sauce
More about Holly Hill Inn
Heirloom Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Heirloom Restaurant

125 East Main Street, Midway

Avg 4.6 (2179 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Chicken$25.00
Fried Chicken Breast | Yukon-Mashed Potato | Sawmill Gravy | Arugula
Porcini Rubbed Beef Filet (GF)$46.00
Okinawa Sweet Potato | Aspargus | Truffle Demi-Glace
Dry-Aged Pork Chop (GF)$46.00
Duroc Pork | Ale-Braised Brussel Sprouts | Carrot Puree | Cambozola Gougeres | Apple Butter Demi-Glace
More about Heirloom Restaurant
Don Jockey image

 

Don Jockey

121 E Main St, Midway

Avg 4.5 (39 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Midway Burrito$16.00
The perfect combination of chicken, bacon and chorizo (Mexican sausage) wrapped inside a flour tortilla and topped with our serrano cream sauce. Served with a salad.
Steak Taco$4.29
Traditional street taco prepared on a warm corn tortilla with steak. Garnished with onions, cilantro and avocado slice.
Winners Circle Nachos$15.00
Crispy tortilla chips topped with chorizo, steak, grilled chicken, cooked tomatoes, sautéed onions and peppers, black beans then drenched in queso!!
More about Don Jockey
Midway Bakery image

 

Midway Bakery

510 S winter st, Midway

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Midway Bakery
Restaurant banner

 

Gibson's Restaurant

131 East Main Street, Midway

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The White Pie$13.00
Extra virgin olive oil, garlic, mozzarella, and parmesan
Plain Kate$10.00
Build Your Own!
Choose from
Sauces: Red, White, Buffalo, BBQ, or Olive Oil and Garlic
Cheese: Mozzarella, Jack Blend, or Mozzarella balls
Toppings: Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Chicken, Meatballs, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Olives, Banana Peppers, Mushrooms, Pineapple, Jalapenos, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Steak, Spinach, Arugula, Prosciutto, Salami, Basil
Burger$12.00
Served with choice of cheese on a brioche bun with a full garden; add bacon 2.00
More about Gibson's Restaurant
