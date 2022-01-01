Midway Pizza
NOLA's very own deep dish pizza on Freret St . Fresh Pizza, cold beer, killer wings... What more could you want?
PIZZA
4725 Freret St • $$
4725 Freret St
New Orleans LA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
City Greens
City Greens on Freret is now open with normal hours, 7 days a week! Order here for quick, seamless in-store pickup!
The Business Bar
Where Hospitality and Business Go Hand In Hand. The Business Bar incorporates a Traditional Bar, Restaurant and Workstation.
Good Bird
Good Bird is a fast casual chicken joint serving up artisanal salads, sandwiches and wraps
The Company Burger
One Burger to rule them all.