Midway Pizza

NOLA's very own deep dish pizza on Freret St . Fresh Pizza, cold beer, killer wings... What more could you want?

PIZZA

4725 Freret St • $$

Avg 4.3 (640 reviews)

Popular Items

Thin Pepperoni$19.00
Don Knotts$7.00
Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
14" Cheese$16.00
L Caesar Salad$11.00
Sauces$1.00
12 Wings$15.25
10" Cheese$11.00
14" Pepperoni$19.00
14" #18
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Takeout

Location

4725 Freret St

New Orleans LA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
