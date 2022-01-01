Go
Midway Cafe & Grill

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

1964 University Ave • $$

Avg 3.9 (32 reviews)

Popular Items

Combo#6 Waffles$7.95
Two waffle combo with two eggs, any style, hash browns, with two strips of bacon or sausages
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.95
Hand-battered deep-fried chicken with lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles with house-made buffalo sauce.
Combo#2 Breakfast Sandwich$3.95
Egg with American cheese, Bacon or Sausage on an English muffin
Combo#3 Cafe Short Stack Pancakes$6.95
Two Buttermilk Pancakes with two eggs, any style, two sausages or bacon with hash browns
Chicken Tenders with Fries$5.75
Chicken Wings with Curly Fries$13.95
Bone-in chicken wings with 1/2 lb curly seasoned fries. Available Sauce; BBQ, Blue Cheese, Buffalo, Lemon Pepper, and Ranch
Basket of Seasoned Fries$6.50
One pound of crispy French Fries with your choice of seasoning
Water Bottle$1.50
Soda$1.25
Classic Cali$10.95
⅓-pound burger with your choice of cheese served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and house-made Herb Mayo on a Brioche bun
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1964 University Ave

St. Paul MN

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
