Midwest Coast Brewing Co

DDH MOSAIC RED ALE - 5.5% ABV // Ol’ Mav is named for the OG good boi, Maverick. He was an idiot, but he was our idiot, and he never had a bad day. This Mosaic double dry-hopped beer crashes dank blueberry into a bit of bubblegum, and the aroma satisfies your needs for tropical vibes. Sitting at only 5.5%, have a few of these and you’ll never have a bad day either.

