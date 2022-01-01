Midwest Coast Brewing Co
Open Wednesday - Sunday for pickup
2137 West Walnut Street
Popular Items
Location
2137 West Walnut Street
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Uncle Mike's Place
Home of Chicago's famous Filipino breakfast.
District Brew Yards
Lillie' Q and DBY beers are available for curbside pick up and delivery.
Intelligentsia Coffee
Freshly roasted and proudly poured, we're working every day to bring you the finest Direct Trade and In Season coffee available.
Goose Island
Ground Zero for Goose Island Beer Co. One offs, barrel-aged, sour, fruity, funky, vintage and brand new - we got it all here at the Fulton Street Taproom.