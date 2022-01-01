Go
Midwest Coast Brewing Co

Open Wednesday - Sunday for pickup

2137 West Walnut Street

4pack Vaguely Stylish Argyle$11.00
Traditional West Coast IPA with traditional West Coast hops. The entire series boasts a solid malty backbone, with Stripes promoting Cascade and Chinook hops.
Vertical Canine
DOUBLE IPA - 8.8% ABV // Loaded up, this double IPA is what drinking big, hoppy beers is all about and will get you hoppin' as high as Opie.
Dry Luck
IRISH STOUT - 4.4% ABV // Dryer and lighter than its American and English counterparts due to a hefty amount of flaked barley, this stout is an easy drinker that might help perfect your Irish jig. Remember: The Irish don’t like to drink a beer. They like to drink 100 beers. This is that.
English Sporting Beer
ENGLISH PALE ALE - ABV 5.3% // Easy pub drinking ahead! A traditional English style, The Colonies has a biscuity malt backbone that balances well with earthy, herbal, and floral English hops.
4pack Vertical Canine$11.00
Loaded up, this double IPA is what drinking big, hoppy beers is all about and will get you hoppin' as high as Opie.
6pack Gummy Bandit$10.00
Ol' Mav
DDH MOSAIC RED ALE - 5.5% ABV // Ol’ Mav is named for the OG good boi, Maverick. He was an idiot, but he was our idiot, and he never had a bad day. This Mosaic double dry-hopped beer crashes dank blueberry into a bit of bubblegum, and the aroma satisfies your needs for tropical vibes. Sitting at only 5.5%, have a few of these and you’ll never have a bad day either.
$5 Sunday Crowler$5.00
$5 crowlers every Sundays! *Excludes seasonal and barrel aged beers
6pack Mix Pack$11.00
2 cans Holstein Helles, 2 cans English Sporting Beer, 2 Cans West Town Brown
Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
