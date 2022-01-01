Go
Toast

Midwestern Meat & Drink

Located in the Spruce Street Bar district, the Midwestern is a traditional approach to a sports bar. Twenty plus TV’s allow for optimal viewing of any regional or national sporting event. Our proximity to both Busch Stadium and Enterprise Center make it the ultimate spot to pregame before and after your favorite team’s game.

900 Spruce St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Double Cheeseburger$13.00
fry sauce, tomato jam, American-cheddar pub cheese, egg bun
9 Oz Brisket Sandwich$17.00
9 ounces of brisket goodness served on an egg bun.
Chicken Wings$13.00
CHIP Nacho$15.00
Corn tortillas, baked beans, pepper jack queso sauce, shredded sharp cheddar, candied jalapeños, house Q sauce and chipotle sour cream » choose brisket, turkey or pulled pork » make it vegetarian with our vegetable baked beans and fried green tomato
Brisket Cheesesteak$15.00
poblano, caramelized onion, pepper jack queso, hoagie
9 Oz Turkey Sand$15.00
Nashville Chicken Sandwich$13.00
duck fat confit breast, coleslaw, dill pickles, egg bun » make it “nashville” dunked in spicy chile lard-infused oil
Brisket Mac N Cheese$12.00
Mac n Cheese$4.00
9 Oz Pulled Pork Sand$15.00
See full menu

Location

900 Spruce St.

Saint Louis MO

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:00 pm - 4:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 4:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Square One Brewery & Distillery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Salt + Smoke

No reviews yet

The team at Salt + Smoke have been passionate about treating meat right for years and are excited to bring our St. Louis-style BBQ to the Delmar Loop, Hampton, St. Charles, Central West End, (and soon!) BPV. We do our best to bring you the best. Everything from our fries to our pies are made from scratch!

Twisted Ranch

No reviews yet

Lets Ranch this Country

Mission Taco Joint

No reviews yet

#crushmissiontaco

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston