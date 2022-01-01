Midwestern Meat & Drink
Located in the Spruce Street Bar district, the Midwestern is a traditional approach to a sports bar. Twenty plus TV’s allow for optimal viewing of any regional or national sporting event. Our proximity to both Busch Stadium and Enterprise Center make it the ultimate spot to pregame before and after your favorite team’s game.
900 Spruce St.
Saint Louis MO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 4:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:59 am
