Midwood Smokehouse - Ballantyne

Open today 4:00 AM - 3:45 AM

No reviews yet

12410 Johnston Rd.

Charlotte, NC 28209

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Carolina Pork - Small$11.00
Hickory smoked chopped pork, lightly dressed in our Eastern NC vinegar sauce
Party Pack 4-6$40.00
Feeds 4-6 people.
Choice of 2 pounds of protein and 2 sides (1 pint each)
Brisket is an additional $10/lb
Hushpuppies Whole Order$6.00
Nice snack for 4-6 people
Chopped Salad - Large$10.00
Romaine, fire roasted corn, chopped tomatoes, black beans, avocado, carrots, cucumbers and shredded cheddar, tossed with your choice of dressing
Brisket - Large$20.50
Texas style sliced USDA Prime Beef Brisket. Your choice of Moist, Lean or Mixed
Carolina Pork - Large$14.00
Hickory smoked chopped pork, lightly dressed in our Eastern NC vinegar sauce
Pork Sandwich$9.50
Chopped pork, tossed in our Eastern NC vinegar sauce. Served on a bun w/ slaw
Wings$15.00
Smoked or Crispy - Dry Rubbed or Sauced
Banana Pudding - Large$5.50
Chopped Salad - Small$7.00
Romaine, fire roasted corn, chopped tomatoes, black beans, avocado, carrots, cucumbers and shredded cheddar, tossed with your choice of dressing
All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:45 am

Location

12410 Johnston Rd., Charlotte NC 28209

Directions

